Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) has invited qualified specialised and experienced contractors to submit bids for the design and construction of the main building and associated facilities for the Majlis Al Jinn Cave Development Project.

The project aims to create a world class tourism destination that enhances the unique cave experience while maintaining environmental sensitivity and meeting international safety and tourism standards, Omran said.

The scope includes the design and construction of a main visitor building, experience centre, reception experience centre, cafe and restaurant, retail store, public restrooms, parking, access roads, ascending and descending systems and related external works along with all architecutral, structural, civil and MEP works, testing, commissioning and handover of a fully operational facility.

Majlis al Jinn, located in the eastern region of Oman (near Fanja/Qurayyat), is renowned as one of the largest subterranean caves globally, boasting dimensions of 310 m in length, 225 m in width and a floor spanning 58,000 sq m.

The project focuses on structured, high-end, adventure tourism — including abseiling and base jumping — while aiming to preserve the cave's delicate environment.

Tender document sale closes on April 24 and the deadline for submission of proposals is April 30, Omran said.

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