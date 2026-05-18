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Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), the Gulf country’s single buyer and off-taker of all electricity and desalinated water capacity, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for financial and commercial consultancy services related to the development of up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of new gas-fired independent power projects (IPPs) in the country.
According to the tender notice, the appointed consultant will act as a financial and commercial adviser for these projects, which are expected to use combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology.
The tender, numbered OPWP/2026/16, has a document purchase deadline of 24 May 2026, with bid submissions due by 21 June 2026 at 12:00 PM Oman time.
Last week, Nama PWP had issued a tender seeking technical consultancy services for the same project. The submission deadline is set for 17 June 2026 at 12:00 PM Oman time.
The tender documents are available electronically through Nama PWP’s website, and both tenders require a bid bond or certified cheque equal to at least 1 percent of the tender value, valid for 120 days from the submission deadline.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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