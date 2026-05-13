Kuwait is expected to announce the winning bidder for the 1.1 gigawatt (GW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar PV project in June, according to a report by local Arabic language newspaper Aljarida.

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) had issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project in June 2025 to the prequalified companies and consortia with a submission deadline of 14 September 2025, which was extended later to 15 January 2026. Technical bids and commercial bids were received in January 2026.

The Aljarida report quoted Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, as saying that the ministry also expects bid submissions to “close soon” for the second phase of Al Shagaya - 500MW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 Solar PV project, and the first phase of Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project.

In February 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Kuwait extended the bid submission deadline for the 500 MW second phase to the end of April. The original bid submission deadline, according to the Request for Proposal (RFP) notice issued in November 2025, was 16 February 2026.

The bid submission date for Al Khairan Phase 1 IWPP project was also extended to 31 May 2026 from the previous deadline of 30 April 2026.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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