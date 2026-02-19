Kuwait has extended the bid submission deadline for the 500-megawatt (MW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 Solar PV Independent Power Plant (IPP) project until the end of April, report by local Arabic language daily Al-Rai said.

In October 2025, Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) had prequalified nine consortia for developing and operating the project, located within the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park (SREP) in Jahra Governorate.

The Al-Rai report published in early February quoted KAPP director Asma Al-Mousa as saying that they have extended the submission deadline for Shagaya Zone 2 project until 30 April 2026. The original bid submission deadline, according to the Request for Proposal (RFP) notice issued in November 2025, was 16 February 2026.The prequalification notice for the project was issued in May 2025.

Al-Mousa noted that pre-qualification requirements for Shagaya Zone 2 project differed from those for Zone 1, which is much bigger with a capacity of 1,100 MW.

KAPP has also extended the bidding for Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project until 31 March 2026, she added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

