Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy a nd Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research have jointly prequalified nine consortia for developing and operating the 500 megawatts (MW)] Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 Solar PV Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, located within the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park (SREP) in Jahra Governorate, west of Kuwait City.

The prequalified consortia/companies are as follows:

Consortium of Saudi’s ACWA Power (Lead) and Kuwait’s Alternative Energy Projects Company France’s EDF Renouvelables (Lead) and Kuwait’s Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers and South Korea’s Korean Western Power Co. China’s Jinko Power HK (Lead) and Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company) UAE’s Masdar (Lead) and Kuwait’s Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading Contracting Company US-based Swift Current Management Services (SCE) and Kuwait’s Arizona National for General Trading & Contracting Company France’s TotalEnergies Renewables SAS Turkey’s Limak Yatirim Enerji Uretim Isletme Hizmetleri ve Insaat A.S Turkey’s Kalyon Enerji Yatırımlari Anonim Sirketi China’s Tianjin Zhonghuan New Energy Co. (Lead) and China’s Sinotec Co. and Kuwait’s Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons

The KAPP statement said the Request for Proposal (RFP) invite would be sent to the prequalified companies but didn't specify a timeline.

The prequalification invite was issued in May 2025.

The project will be backed by a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the offtaker Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

EY is the lead and financial advisor, DLA Piper is the legal advisor and DNV is the technical and environmental advisor for the project.

In June 2025, Kuwait had issued the RFP for the 1.1 gigawatts (GW) [1,100 megawatts (MW)] Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar PV IPP project.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.