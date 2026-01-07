Morocco and Switzerland are preparing to implement the Solar Rooftop 500 (SR500) programme, which aims to deploy 500 megawatt-peak (MWp) of grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across Morocco’s commercial and industrial sectors by 2030.

The initiative falls under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to cooperate through the transfer of CO2-equivalent emission reductions.

The programme was formally authorised by the Moroccan and Swiss governments in December 2025 and is now awaiting the completion of final technical arrangements between the programme manager and local banking partners responsible for channelling dedicated financing, Moroccan newspaper L’Economiste reported

The legal basis for the project is the bilateral climate agreement signed by the two countries at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022.

Under the SR500 mechanism, Switzerland will finance the deployment of rooftop solar systems in Morocco, while the resulting reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will be counted toward Switzerland’s nationally determined contributions (NDC).

The roll out positions Morocco as the third country worldwide, the second in Africa, and the first in the MENA region to implement a joint mitigation project under Article 6.2, reinforcing its standing as a leading climate performer.

While each rooftop installation will be below 3 MWp, these will be aggregated under the standardised framework of the five-year programme, which is expected to mobilise around $500 million of investments, according to KliK Foundation, the carbon offset grouping of the Swiss motor fuel importers and the project’s financial backer. The Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) generated with financial support from the KliK Foundation will be transferred in line with the bilateral climate agreement and counted towards Switzerland’s NDC targets.

Africa Climate Solutions (ACS) is the Coordinating and Managing Entity (CME) for SR500.

The initiative is expected to accelerate rooftop solar adoption in Morocco’s private sector, helping companies generate clean electricity, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cut GHG emissions, and reduce pollution. Morocco is treating the programme as an ‘additionality’, which ensures that the GHG emission reductions are not counted twice – once by Morocco and once by Switzerland.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

