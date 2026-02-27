Leading Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has announced that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has secured a batch of EPC orders from key utilities to establish electricity grid system elements in the Middle East region.

Under this deal, the scope of work for the PT&D unit is the turnkey construction of five substations and laying of over 250km transmission lines. Located in three different countries in the region, these projects are up to 500 kV level, said L&T in a statement.

In one of the projects, the scope also involves supplying and installing a 400kV underground cable system, it added.

On the Indian contract win, L&T said its PT&D unit has received order for design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the Durgapur–Raniganj–Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal.

The scope also includes associated transmission line segments with advanced conductors and multi-circuit towers, said the company in its statement.

These grid modernisation jobs will provide a stable voltage profile and enhance reliability of power networks for infrastructure and industrial projects in the region, it added.

