Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received three bids for the construction and associated civil and MEP works of the Tawimura 33/11kV substation in the Lesaily Area of Dubai.

The tender was originally issued on 11 September 2025, with bid submissions closing on 23 October 2025. It was reissued on 17 December 2025. The revised bid submission deadline was 28 January 2026.

Three contractors submitted bids for the project:

·PEPCO Engineering Co –5.63 million UAE dirhams ($1.53 million)

·AASA Middle East Contracting – AED 8.30 million ($2.26 million)

·Emirates Code Contracting Company – AED 12.83 million ($3.49 million)

“The contract award is expected in April 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that project completion is targeted in the first quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.