Saudi Arabia - Nesma Infrastructure & Technology said it has secured a SAR160 million power cable replacement contract from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for replacement of 132kV LPOF underground cable circuits 8012–8078 and 8012–8155 within the Central Operation Area, a key region in Saudi Arabia’s electricity transmission network.

The scope of work includes the removal of existing cable systems and the installation of advanced underground transmission solutions designed to enhance network reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term performance.

On the contract win, Nesma said the contract reflects SEC’s continued trust in Nesma Infrastructure & Technology’s technical expertise, safety standards, and proven track record in executing complex electrical and infrastructure projects.

The entire work will be completed within a two-year period, said Nesma , adding that it is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening power supply stability in the central region.

This award aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investments in modernizing its electricity infrastructure to meet growing demand and support sustainable economic growth.

