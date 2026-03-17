Saudi Energy, a leading electricity producer in the kingdom, has invited bids for a key power infrastructure project as part of the upcoming Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The tender covers the development of three 132/13.8kV substations, along with associated works to interconnect the facilities with the national electricity grid.

It forms part of the broader infrastructure program aimed at ensuring reliable power supply for the large-scale international event.

The planned substations will support the electricity demand of the Expo site and surrounding developments, strengthening the transmission and distribution network in the host city of Riyadh.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is expected to drive significant infrastructure investments across power, transport, and utilities as the Kingdom prepares to host millions of visitors during the global exhibition. The new substations will play a key role in enhancing grid capacity and operational reliability for the event and future urban growth in the capital.

In another big development, Saudi Energy's key unit Project Development Company said it has started removing electricity transmission towers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road and replacing them with underground cables.

This project comes in support of Sports Boulevard Foundation 's goals, a step that contributes to the development of the city's urban landscape while maintaining the efficiency and sustainability of the energy infrastructure, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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