WASHINGTON: ⁠U.S. ‌President ​Donald Trump ​on Tuesday told ​lawmakers ⁠at ​the ‌White House ⁠that ⁠the United ​States "will ‌end ⁠the war very ‌quickly" with Iran. (Reporting ⁠by ​Humeyra ​Pamuk ‌and ⁠Bo ​Erickson)

 