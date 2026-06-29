Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has launched its fourth destination with the inaugural flight connecting Riyadh and Cairo, marking another milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy.

Flight RX331 departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and arrived at Cairo International Airport, with the return service operating as RX332.

The launch ceremony was attended by Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Egypt, along with Riyadh Air executives and Cairo airport officials.

The new route is being operated using Riyadh Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a second daily service scheduled to begin on June 29, 2026.

The twice-daily flights aim to meet strong demand on one of the region’s busiest international routes, supporting tourism, business travel, religious visits, and family connections between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Riyadh Air said the route strengthens its goal of enhancing global connectivity and positioning Riyadh as a major aviation hub.

Passengers can book through the airline’s digital platforms and join its Sfeer loyalty programme to access travel benefits and rewards.

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