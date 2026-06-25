Muscat: Oman Air has announced the launch of a new direct service between Muscat and Abu Dhabi from July 9, further expanding its GCC network and strengthening regional connectivity.

The daily service will offer passengers convenient travel between the two capitals, while also providing onward connections through Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s major aviation hubs.

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, Oman Air’s network will expand to 49 destinations, including 10 destinations within the GCC. The airline said the new route reflects its commitment to supporting regional connectivity, tourism, trade and investment.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said Abu Dhabi was a natural addition to the airline’s network due to its importance as a regional business and travel hub.

“As we continue to optimise and grow our network, our focus remains on adding destinations that deliver long-term value for our guests, support tourism and trade, and contribute to Oman’s broader economic ambitions,” he said.

Abu Dhabi is the latest destination added to Oman Air’s network this year. The airline earlier launched flights to Taif in January and has also announced new services to Singapore, Tashkent and Sochi. Its first direct Dubai-Salalah service is also scheduled to begin in July.

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