BEIJING - Chicago corn futures fell ​for a fifth ⁠straight session on Thursday, pressured by technical selling, ‌weaker crude oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The ​most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped ​0.12% to $4.34-1/4 ​a bushel by 0714 GMT.

Oil prices extended losses to near levels last seen before the ⁠start of the Iran war, as expectations of rising Middle East supply outweighed demand concerns.

Weaker crude oil often weighs on soybeans and corn given that both ​are ‌widely used as ⁠biofuel feedstocks.

The ⁠dollar held firm near a 13-month high, dampening prospects of ​U.S. exports by making them ‌more expensive for overseas buyers.

Soybeans edged ⁠up 0.13% to $11.36-1/2 a bushel, while wheat was little changed at $5.96 a bushel.

Wheat had earlier found support from potential heatwave damage in Western Europe and mixed Northern Hemisphere harvest prospects, including reports that Russian farmers may have planted the smallest wheat acreage in 12 years.

However, ongoing harvest in the U.S. ‌Plains and ample global supplies weighed on prices.

The ⁠U.S. Department of Agriculture will ​release its quarterly grain stocks report at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on June 30.

Commodity funds were net sellers ​of CBOT ‌corn and soy futures, traders said on ⁠Wednesday.