SalamAir has inaugurated its new direct route between Muscat and Vienna, marking the launch of the first-ever non-stop air connection between Oman and Austria.

The service, which begins on Wednesday, was officially announced during a ceremony at Muscat International Airport attended by Christoph Ceska, Austria’s Ambassador to Oman.

The new route represents a key milestone in SalamAir’s European expansion strategy and is expected to strengthen tourism, trade, and economic ties between the two countries.

The airline will operate three weekly flights, offering passengers a convenient travel option while enhancing Muscat’s role as a regional hub linking Europe with the Gulf, Asia, and East Africa.

Oman Airports Acting CEO Nasser Al Sharji said the Vienna service expands Muscat International Airport’s international network and reflects ongoing efforts to improve global connectivity and support tourism and economic growth.

SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns described Vienna as an important addition to the airline’s growing network, highlighting the carrier’s commitment to providing affordable travel options and expanding its presence across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The inaugural flight will receive an official welcome at Vienna Airport, marking the start of direct air services between the two capitals.

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