Emirates has conducted its first-ever Travel Rehearsal programme in the Maldives, helping children with autism and their families gain confidence in air travel through a guided airport experience at Velana International Airport (MLE).

The initiative, organized in partnership with Maldives Airport Company (MACL) and the Inclusive Support Unit of Aminiya School, is designed to familiarize travellers with accessible needs with the airport journey before their actual flight.

Participants were guided through key stages of travel, including check-in, security screening, departure procedures, immigration, baggage collection and arrival services.

Supported by airline and airport staff, the programme provided families with an opportunity to ask questions and become comfortable with airport environments, helping reduce travel-related anxiety.

The event reflects Emirates’ commitment to accessible travel following its recognition as the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline.

The Travel Rehearsal programme aims to make air travel more inclusive by enabling neurodiverse travellers to experience the full airport journey in a supportive and controlled environment before flying.

Jaber Mohamed, Emirates’ Country Manager – Sri Lanka & Maldives said: “We are proud to bring the Travel Rehearsal initiative to the Maldives, helping to alleviate travel anxiety for people with neurodivergence. We have been conducting this programme across our network to alleviate travel anxiety faced by people with accessibility requirements by providing a safe and supportive simulation of the journey. We appreciate the support and commitment of MACL and the participation of the Aminiya School to make this rehearsal a success. I would also like to recognise the Emirates Airport Services management and team in the Maldives, who have done outstanding work in pioneering this initiative."

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