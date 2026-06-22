Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to operate international services from Maharashtra’s newest airport.

The new route will offer passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region an additional gateway to the UAE, improving connectivity, convenience, and travel options.

Services are scheduled to begin on July 15, 2026, initially operating twice weekly before increasing to three weekly flights from 29 July 2026.

With this addition, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The airline continues to expand its presence across Maharashtra, operating over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, more than 100 weekly flights from Pune, and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.

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