Doha: Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of its daily flights to Kuwait City, Kuwait, starting June 21, 2026.

In a social media post, the national carrier said the service will operate daily between Doha and Kuwait City. All flights will be handled through Terminal T4 at Kuwait International Airport.

The airline advised passengers to check their flight details and arrive at the airport in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience.

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