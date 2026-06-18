Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator, on Thursday announced the launch of its non-stop service between Sharjah and Aleppo, effective July 4, further strengthening its connectivity to Syria.

The new service will operate daily between Sharjah and Aleppo, offering customers greater travel flexibility and reinforcing Air Arabia’s commitment to providing affordable and convenient air travel options across key markets, the airline said.

The addition of Aleppo, complementing the airline's existing operations of 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus and three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “Syria remains a key destination within our network, and we are pleased to further strengthen our connectivity by offering our passengers non-stop services to both Damascus and, now, Aleppo from Sharjah. This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers, while also contributing to the growth of economic and tourism ties between the UAE and Syria”.

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