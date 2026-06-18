Ellington Properties, a leading design-led real estate developer, has announced the launch of Everly Place, its newest residential development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s Meydan Horizon, further strengthening its growing portfolio of thoughtfully designed homes across Dubai.

Overlooking the crystal lagoon, Everly Place features 209 residences across a curated mix of one- to three-bedroom units plus study apartments. The development is shaped by open layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor living spaces that draw the surrounding views into the home; from the lagoon and landscaped areas to the amenities deck.

According to Ellington, recent market research shows that over 63% of Dubai homebuyers now place greater importance on location, community amenities, and lifestyle value than on price when making purchasing decisions.

The launch comes as homebuyer priorities in Dubai continue to evolve beyond price alone. This shift is strengthening demand for residential communities that offer not only well-designed homes, but also everyday convenience, shared spaces, and a stronger sense of place, it stated.

Everly Place responds to this demand through a resident experience centred on wellbeing, leisure, and connection. Its shared spaces include an infinity pool overlooking the lagoon, a club lounge with a bowling alley, café bar, coworking and gaming spaces, fitness studio, yoga studio, spa-inspired changing rooms with sauna and chromotherapy showers, indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas, outdoor cinema, BBQ and entertainment areas, outdoor table tennis, cabanas, shaded lounge seating, landscaped podium gardens, concierge services, and a hospitality-inspired lobby lounge. Curated art installations by local artists will also be woven into the development, continuing Ellington’s commitment to making creativity part of the everyday residential experience, it added.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: "As Dubai continues to grow, developers have an important role to play in shaping places that feel meaningful, modern, and connected to their surroundings. Long-term residential value is increasingly influenced by the quality of life around the home."

Located within Meydan Horizon, Everly Place is positioned in one of Dubai’s emerging residential districts, with proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai International Airport, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The wider area will also benefit from the recently approved Dubai Metro Gold Line, a 42-km underground route that will connect 15 strategic locations.

"With Everly Place, our focus was to create a development that responds to this shift through thoughtful design, liveability, and a strong sense of place, while Meydan Horizon provides the right foundation for this approach, with a growing residential character that will continue to mature over time," he added.

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