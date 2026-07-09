Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a Qiddiya Investment Company and Public Investment Fund company, will officially open its first entertainment destination in the kingdom on August 5, marking a major milestone in the roll-out of its nationwide programme of large-scale leisure developments and a significant step in Saudi Arabia's drive to expand its tourism and entertainment offering under Vision 2030.

The SEVEN Abha destination, to be inaugurated under the patronage of Aseer Governor and Chairman of the Aseer Development Authority Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, has been developed in partnership with the Aseer Development Authority, according to an SPA report.

The destination is located in the city of Abha, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading tourism and cultural hubs. Officials said the development will strengthen Aseer's tourism appeal, enhance quality of life and support regional economic growth.

The opening represents the first completed project in SEVEN's kingdom-wide entertainment network and follows the company's earlier commitment to begin opening destinations from 2026 onwards. In an exclusive interview with Gulf Construction last year, SEVEN Chief Projects Officer Abdulelah AlFawzan said the company planned a phased rollout of at least three destinations annually through 2028, with construction in Abha already at an advanced stage. He also noted that SEVEN would transition from being solely a developer to becoming an operator of its entertainment destinations as they opened.

The project, which was announced in November 2023 with an investment value of more than SAR1.3 billion ($346.2 million), is strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport.

Designed by global architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler, the project’s architecture is inspired by the Aseer region’s ancient stone buildings, aligning with the principles of The Urban Code of Aseer Region, which defines the identity and urban character of the local area. It covers 64,000 sq m and has a built-up area of over 79,000 sq m.

SEVEN is investing around SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in a network of entertainment destinations across Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to create a new entertainment economy, diversify the kingdom's leisure offering and stimulate private sector participation. The Abha opening is expected to set the pace for the launch of further destinations over the coming years.

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