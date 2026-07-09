Muscat – Technology company Oman Lens has won the bronze award at the United Nations-backed AI for Good initiative during the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance in Geneva.

The sultanate concluded its participation in the high-level event on Tuesday, which brought together representatives from all 193 UN member states, leading global technology companies, civil society organisations, and academic and research institutions to discuss the future governance of AI.

The AI for Good initiative was organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in cooperation with international research and development institutions specialising in AI and space technologies.

Oman Lens was recognised for its contribution to the ‘Eradicating Hunger’ challenge, which harnesses AI to analyse agricultural crops and strengthen global food security. The project uses advanced algorithms powered by satellite imagery and space-based data to improve crop monitoring and support sustainable agriculture.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, H E Dr Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, met Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU.

The meeting reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in AI and discussed Oman’s efforts to modernise legislation and update national policies to keep pace with rapid advances in AI technologies.

During the dialogue, Oman reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts to develop responsible artificial intelligence governance and promote the safe and ethical use of AI. The sultanate also expressed its readiness to work closely with the United Nations and international partners to maximise the benefits of AI for sustainable development and global prosperity.

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