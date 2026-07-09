HONG KONG — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Saudi Arabia is strengthening its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing the digital economy and connecting East and West.

Speaking at the opening of LEAP East 2026 in Hong Kong, Alswaha said that under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Kingdom is building one of the world's most accessible and AI-ready digital infrastructures.

He described LEAP, launched in Riyadh five years ago, as a global technology movement that has generated a multiplier effect across the Kingdom, the region, and beyond.

Highlighting the region's scale, Alswaha said the East represents a $34 trillion economy—nearly 30 percent of global GDP—and a $10 trillion digital economy, while its population of 3.7 billion accounts for approximately 46 percent of the world's population.

He added that the region generates 82 percent of global AI patents, accounts for 60 percent of the semiconductor market, and produces 90 percent of the world's advanced chips, making it a global powerhouse for computing and AI.

Turning to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, Alswaha said the Kingdom's digital economy has expanded by 75 percent over the past eight years to reach $139 billion.

The non-oil digital economy now contributes 16 percent of GDP, while operational data center capacity has reached 467 MW—equivalent to 47 percent of the Middle East and North Africa's total capacity.

He also highlighted the Kingdom's progress in empowering women.

Women's participation in the ICT workforce has risen from 7 percent to 35 percent, surpassing the averages of both the European Union and Silicon Valley, while Saudi women now rank among the world's leaders in AI participation and empowerment.

Looking ahead, Alswaha said Saudi Arabia is developing 6.9 GW of data center capacity by 2034, including 3 GW by 2030, supported by 12.8 GW of available power capacity today. He said this places the Kingdom among the fastest countries in the world to provide power for computing and AI infrastructure projects.

Concluding his remarks, Alswaha said Saudi Arabia has the three essential pillars of the AI era—compute, customers, and capital—adding that leading technology companies from the East have already begun investing and expanding in the Kingdom.

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