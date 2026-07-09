GENEVA - Saudi Arabia announced the successful implementation of its global e-waste regulatory initiative in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), supporting the development of national e-waste frameworks in Paraguay, Rwanda and Zambia.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva, attended by representatives from more than 190 countries.

The initiative reinforces Saudi Arabia's efforts to advance global digital sustainability by promoting regulatory frameworks that support the circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to reduce electronic waste.

The project resulted in the development of three national regulatory frameworks for circular economy-based e-waste management, along with a specialized guide documenting international best practices and regulatory approaches. It also included studies estimating implementation costs and assessing potential extended producer responsibility (EPR) fees for electronic devices in the three beneficiary countries.

More than 270 organizations and over 480 experts from the public and private sectors worldwide contributed to the initiative.

Saudi Arabia said the project reflects its continued commitment to supporting the ITU and the international community since joining the organization in 1949, while promoting digital regulatory innovation, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, human capacity development, knowledge transfer and the circular economy.

The project, jointly implemented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the ITU, was signed during the Global Symposium for Regulators in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in June 2023 and officially launched at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai in November 2023.

Among its key outcomes were the preparation of three national e-waste regulations, the development of implementation frameworks for extended producer responsibility (EEE-EPR), engagement with electronics manufacturers and industry stakeholders, studies on sustainable financing mechanisms, and the publication of the second edition of Policy Practices for E-waste Management: Tools for a Fair and Balanced Circular Economy in 2025.

The initiative also supported extensive consultation, capacity-building and regulatory development activities in Paraguay, Rwanda and Zambia, helping establish national frameworks for sustainable e-waste management and promoting greater private-sector participation in the circular economy.

Saudi Arabia said the project demonstrates how international cooperation can help countries develop effective e-waste legislation and strengthen sustainable digital ecosystems, noting that many countries have expressed interest in receiving similar support from the ITU to establish their own e-waste regulatory frameworks.

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