RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the 2026 ICT Development Index (IDI) issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The index evaluates the digital development of 159 economies through a range of indicators grouped under two main pillars: universal connectivity and meaningful connectivity.

The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) said the Kingdom's top ranking was driven by its strong performance across both pillars, underscoring the continued development of Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and technology sector, supported by sustained leadership backing and world-class digital infrastructure.

CST said the achievement reinforces Saudi Arabia's global leadership in digital transformation and reflects continued advances in its telecommunications infrastructure and regulatory environment, which have accelerated the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy.

The commission noted that the Saudi communications and technology market reached SR199 billion by the end of 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 8% over the past five years, making it the largest and fastest-growing market in the Middle East and North Africa.

Internet usage and mobile phone penetration both reached 100% in the Kingdom, while median fixed broadband speeds climbed to 151 Mbps and median mobile internet speeds reached 216 Mbps.

CST said Saudi Arabia's continued leadership in the ICT Development Index highlights the Kingdom's sustained digital progress and strengthens its position among the world's leading digital economies.

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