Wego, a travel app in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to launch a fully integrated digital platform aimed at simplifying and enhancing the global Umrah journey.

The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s vision of delivering a seamless, digitally enabled pilgrimage experience by combining Wego’s travel technology and regional reach with the Kingdom’s network of licensed Umrah service providers.

The platform will offer pilgrims an end-to-end booking solution covering flights, verified hotel accommodation, licensed ground transport, and facilitated Umrah visa requests.

Through a single digital interface, users will be able to plan and manage their entire journey with greater transparency and efficiency.

Visa issuance will continue to be handled by the relevant Saudi authorities, ensuring full regulatory compliance. All transactions will be processed securely in Saudi riyals at the time of booking, reducing uncertainty and improving cost transparency.

Wego will manage digital distribution, marketing, sales and customer transactions, while licensed service providers will focus on delivering on-ground operations.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will oversee regulation, quality standards and ecosystem compliance.

The platform introduces three service tiers—Essential, Standard and Premium—ranging from basic arrival support to enhanced travel packages including private transfers, intercity transport and curated experiences, along with 24/7 assistance.

Additional features include flexible booking policies, refund options under defined conditions, multilingual support and dedicated customer service channels to improve accessibility for global pilgrims.

Wego is also inviting licensed Umrah providers to join the platform, creating a scalable marketplace to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s pilgrimage services sector. The platform is scheduled to launch in June 2026 ahead of the Umrah season.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: “Through our collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, we are enabling a more seamless and transparent Umrah journey powered by technology. By integrating flights, facilitated visa request processes, verified accommodations, and licensed ground services into one unified platform, we are enhancing the overall pilgrim experience while creating new growth opportunities for Umrah service providers across Saudi Arabia.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

