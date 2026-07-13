Kanoo Travel, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group and one of the MENA region's largest travel management companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel and expense management company, to transform enterprise travel across the region.

The partnership combines Kanoo Travel's regional leadership with Yatra's enterprise travel and expense management platform, marking Yatra's first significant international expansion and establishing a scalable platform for long-term growth in one of the world's fastest-growing business travel markets, said a statement.

The partnership also represents a significant milestone in Kanoo Travel's continued digital transformation strategy while supporting Yatra's long-term international growth ambitions. Built and refined over more than a decade, Yatra's enterprise travel and expense management platform today supports the travel and expense management needs of over 1,300 large and mid-sized enterprises across India.

Through this strategic partnership, Kanoo Travel will introduce these proven capabilities to customers across the Middle East, while enabling Yatra to extend its enterprise platform beyond India and establish a foundation for further international expansion, it said.

Under the partnership, Kanoo Travel will deploy Yatra's integrated enterprise travel and expense management platform, enabling a seamless experience across travel booking, policy management, expense management, automation, and analytics.

Complementing the technology platform, Yatra will establish a Kanoo Travel Global Operations Centre to provide 24x7 multilingual operational support, working alongside Kanoo Travel's customer-facing teams across the Middle East. Together, the integrated platform and dedicated operations hub will deliver a scalable, technology-enabled service model designed to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and future growth.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for technology that simplifies travel, improves policy compliance, and delivers greater visibility into travel spend, without compromising the high-touch service they expect from Kanoo Travel. Yatra's enterprise platform, combined with its deep operational expertise, enables us to offer an integrated solution that strengthens our value proposition to corporate customers across the Middle East. We believe this partnership positions us well to meet the evolving needs of enterprises while supporting our long-term growth ambitions," said Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, Group Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group.

"Our partnership with Kanoo Travel marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Yatra's growth journey. Over the past decade, we have built one of India's leading enterprise travel and expense management platforms by solving the complex needs of large organizations at scale. Together with Kanoo Travel's exceptional regional presence and customer relationships, we have an opportunity to redefine how enterprise travel is delivered across the Middle East. More importantly, this partnership demonstrates that world-class enterprise technology built in India can successfully serve customers on a global stage, and we see this as the beginning of a much larger international growth opportunity for Yatra," said Siddhartha Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online Limited.

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