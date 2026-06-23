Abha International Airport is experiencing a sharp rise in activity during the Aseer Summer Season 2026, underscoring the region’s growing appeal as a tourism and economic hub.

According to Cluster2 Airports Company, the airport is expected to handle around 10,000 scheduled inbound and outbound flights between early June and the end of August 2026.

Total seat capacity during the period is projected to exceed 1.8 million seats, reflecting strong demand for travel to and from the Aseer region.

The airport currently serves 15 year-round destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Tabuk, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Port Sudan, Cairo, Sohag, Giza, Addis Ababa and Istanbul.

Three additional seasonal summer routes — Trabzon, Kuwait and Qassim — have been added to meet increased demand during the peak tourism season.

The expanded connectivity is helping attract visitors from across Saudi Arabia and international markets, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen domestic and regional tourism.

Increased passenger traffic is also expected to boost economic activity across sectors linked to travel and tourism, including hospitality, accommodation, restaurants, transportation, retail and seasonal events.

The growth highlights Abha’s rising importance as a gateway to the Aseer region and a key contributor to the local economy.

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