RIYADH — More than 11.2 million Muslims performed Umrah during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to statistics released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

GASTAT's Umrah statistics for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed that of the 11,291,326 pilgrims, 5,701,525 arrived from outside Saudi Arabia, while 5,589,801 performed Umrah from within the Kingdom.

Of the total, 6.4 million were men (56.8 percent) and 4.9 million were women (43.2 percent). Among domestic pilgrims, 53.2 percent were non-Saudis, while 46.8 percent were Saudi citizens. Only 2.9 percent performed Umrah more than once during the quarter.

GASTAT's figure showing distribution of external Umrah performers by gender.

Regionally, 2,002,701 pilgrims came from the Makkah Region, while 1,146,451 came from the Riyadh Region.

Among international pilgrims, women outnumbered men, accounting for 53 percent of arrivals from abroad.

In terms of monthly activity, December recorded the highest number of international pilgrims, with 2,142,252 performing Umrah during the month, while November was the busiest month for domestic pilgrims, with 2,059,838 pilgrims.

GASTAT's figure showing distribution of Madinah's visitors by gender and point of origin.

A total of 4,976,861 international pilgrims arrived by air, representing the vast majority of arrivals from abroad.

By age group, pilgrims between 55 and 64 years old accounted for the largest share of international pilgrims at 18.9 percent, while those aged 25 to 34 represented the largest share of domestic pilgrims at 26.6 percent.

In addition to performing Umrah in Makkah, 5,722,584 people visited Madinah during the quarter, including 3,846,284 visitors from abroad.

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