Etihad Airways is introducing an international summer deployment programme for its highest-performing Emirati airport trainees for the first time.

Taking place immediately after the foundation phase of its Airports and Ground Operations Programmes, the deployment gives UAE Nationals the operational challenge, hands-on responsibility and international exposure to build careers across Etihad's growing global network.

The Airports and Ground Operations Programmes share a common foundation phase, built around hands-on operational experience at the airline’s award-winning hub, Zayed International Airport, and complemented by structured classroom learning. During this phase, trainees rotate through key frontline functions including check-in, boarding, transfer services, baggage operations and arrivals before progressing into airport supervisory roles.

Participants also gain exposure to network operations and aircraft dispatch, developing a comprehensive understanding of leading global airline and airport operations.

Following the successful completion of the airport programmes’ foundation phase, an inaugural cohort of seven Emiratis now takes up the international summer deployment, joining teams at some of Etihad’s busiest international stations, including Copenhagen, Paris, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur, chosen for their high passenger volumes during the peak season. There, they will apply the knowledge and skills acquired in Abu Dhabi in live operational environments, working alongside Etihad’s international airport teams during the peak summer travel season.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Emirati talent is at the heart of Etihad's long-term growth strategy. Since launching our Emiratisation strategy last year, we have invested in programmes that combine world-class operational training with meaningful international exposure, giving flight to the ambitions of our Emirati talent and equipping them with the skills, confidence and global perspective to thrive."

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Every seamless journey begins on the ground. Our Airport Programmes are preparing the next generation of Emirati professionals who will play a vital role in delivering safe, efficient and world-class airport operations. Through hands-on experience across our global network, they gain practical insights, exchange knowledge with international colleagues and experience diverse operational and cultural environments. On these international assignments, our young Emiratis become ambassadors for the UAE on the world stage, showcasing the professionalism, warmth and values that define both Etihad and our nation."

The Airports and Ground Operations Programmes form part of Etihad's wider Emiratisation strategy, creating long-term career pathways for UAE Nationals while supporting the airline's continued operational growth. Today, Emiratis who progressed through these pathways oversee operations across East Asia, Europe, the GCC and North Africa, with the inaugural summer deployment marking the next step in preparing a new generation of Emirati talent for global assignments.

As Etihad continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global aviation hub, these programmes will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Emirati aviation talent.

UAE Nationals with a passion for aviation and operational excellence are encouraged to apply and build a career offering world-class training, international experience and the opportunity to represent the nation on the global stage.