Air India Express has fully restored connectivity across its West Asia network with the resumption of flights to Salalah and Kuwait.

Services on the Kozhikode–Salalah route restarted on July 2, followed by Kozhikode–Kuwait on July 3 and Bengaluru–Kuwait on July 4, with frequencies increasing in phases.

The airline has will resume Muscat–Mangaluru flights from July 3.

Air India Express now serves 13 destinations across the Gulf, operating around 780 weekly flights linking 18 Indian cities with West Asia.

The expansion also strengthens operations from Bengaluru and Kozhikode, reinforcing the carrier's growing regional and international network. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

