Port Sudan: Qatar Airways on Thursday announced the arrival of its inaugural flight at Port Sudan Airport, underscoring the airline's commitment to Africa and further reinforcing connectivity across its global network.

The carrier will operate three weekly flights, providing passengers traveling to and from Sudan with seamless connections to more than 160 destinations worldwide via Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways' award-winning hub in Doha.

Qatar Airways said the launch of the new route reflects its long-standing commitment to Africa. The airline first began serving the continent in 1994 with flights to Khartoum International Airport, making Sudan its first destination in Africa.

The airline added that the Port Sudan service will be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 12 Business Class seats and 120 Economy Class seats.

With the launch of the new route, Qatar Airways now serves 27 destinations across Africa.

The airline operates more than 190 weekly flights to the continent.

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