Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, will launch its first direct scheduled flight between Muscat and Medan, Indonesia, on Friday, marking the airline’s inaugural service to the Southeast Asian nation and another milestone in its ongoing network expansion across the region.

The launch was officially celebrated on Thursday at the Embassy of Indonesia in Muscat, attended by senior government officials, representatives from the aviation and tourism sectors, members of the diplomatic corps and media from both Oman and Indonesia.

The new route will operate twice weekly using Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering travellers a convenient and affordable direct connection between Muscat and Medan.

SalamAir said the service is expected to strengthen the growing economic, tourism and cultural ties between Oman and Indonesia while providing passengers with a competitive and cost-effective travel option.

The airline also expects the route to meet increasing demand from Umrah travellers by offering seamless onward connections through Muscat to Jeddah and Madinah, in addition to supporting tourism flows and expanding trade links between the two countries.

Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourism and aviation markets, while Medan serves as the commercial and cultural gateway to North Sumatra. The city also provides access to several internationally renowned attractions, including Lake Toba, one of the world’s largest volcanic lakes and a UNESCO Global Geopark, making it an attractive destination for travellers from Oman and the GCC.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, said the launch of the airline’s first scheduled service to Indonesia marks an important milestone in its growth strategy and reflects its commitment to enhancing air connectivity between Oman and promising, underserved markets across Asia.

He described Indonesia as a strategic market with expanding tourism, trade and cultural links with Oman, expressing confidence that the new route will stimulate tourism, facilitate commercial exchange and further strengthen relations between the two friendly nations.

The addition of Medan forms part of SalamAir’s strategy to further expand its international network. The airline currently serves more than 40 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe with its growing fleet of modern Airbus aircraft.

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