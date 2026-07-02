Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened lower at the start of Thursday's trading, losing 10.82 points, or 0.11%, to reach 10,280 points, compared to the previous session's close, under pressure from three sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Transportation sector by 0.90%, Consumer Goods and Services (+0.09%), Telecoms (+0.07%), and Insurance (+0.06%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Industrials (-0.05%), Real Estate (-0.33%), and Banks and Financial Services (-0.38%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 31.811 million, with 14.693 million shares traded in 2,405 transactions.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

