Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Tuesday on doubts over ​whether U.S.-Iran talks ⁠in Doha will make any progress to end the four-month-old war. U.S. envoys ‌in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said, adding there ​will be technical talks this week on issues including regional security that could be elevated ​to senior ​level.

Iran had said on Monday that no meeting had been planned as weekend missile exchanges tested an interim ceasefire. It said its technical delegation's ⁠visit to Qatar was unrelated to the Americans' trip and that no talks were scheduled.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index edged 0.1% up on Tuesday, with shares in ACWA Power gaining 2.8%.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.6%, with top lender Emirates ​NBD (ENBD) retreating 1.8% ‌on reports it ⁠is considering acquiring ⁠HSBC's Turkish unit. ENBD shares may stay under pressure in the near term as investors price ​in capital, integration, and execution risks tied to another ‌potentially large overseas deal so soon after its ⁠bid for a 26% stake in India's RBL Bank, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO of Sky Links Capital Group.

According to Takieddine, in the longer run, a broader footprint across Turkey and South Asia could help diversify earnings, reduce reliance on the domestic market, and reinforce the bank's long-term growth prospects. In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.4%. The Qatari index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 2.2% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ‌advanced 1.3%, as most of its constituents were in positive ⁠territory. The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it had ​reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on two programme reviews, potentially unlocking about $1.6 billion subject to executive board approval.

Saudi Arabia rose 0.1% to 10,800

Abu Dhabi down 0.4% to 9,804

Dubai dropped 0.6% ​to 5,956

Qatar eased 0.1% ‌to 10,242

Egypt advanced 1.3% to 50,488

Bahrain added 0.1% to 2,043

Oman rose 0.6% to ⁠7,508

Kuwait lost 0.5% to 9,083

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)