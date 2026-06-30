Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Tuesday as ​investors awaited ⁠potential U.S.-Iran negotiations in Doha amid a fragile ceasefire ‌in the four-month-old war.

Iranian and U.S. negotiators were expected in Doha this week, but ​Iran said on Monday no meeting had been planned as weekend missile ​exchanges tested ​the interim ceasefire.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner ⁠and envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the U.S. team.

Iran said its technical delegation's Qatar visit was unrelated to the Americans' trip and that no talks were scheduled.

Despite a 60-day timeline to implement ​a 14-point ‌memorandum of understanding ⁠for lasting peace ⁠and nuclear talks, progress has stalled as Washington and Tehran trade blame ​for ceasefire violations.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index ‌eased 0.2%, dragged down by a 0.5% ⁠fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were down 1%, or 75 cents, at $72.4 a barrel, as of 0653 GMT. These levels are around $20, or 22%, lower than last month's closing.

Dubai's main share index was down 0.1%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%.

The Qatari ‌index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.5% rise ⁠in Qatar Gas Transport.

Middle Eastern producers are ​continuing to load oil and liquefied natural gas even after new ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed exchanges of ​strikes between ‌the United States and Iran in recent days, ⁠according to shipping data.

(Reporting ​by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)