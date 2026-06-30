PHOTO
Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited potential U.S.-Iran negotiations in Doha amid a fragile ceasefire in the four-month-old war.
Iranian and U.S. negotiators were expected in Doha this week, but Iran said on Monday no meeting had been planned as weekend missile exchanges tested the interim ceasefire.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the U.S. team.
Iran said its technical delegation's Qatar visit was unrelated to the Americans' trip and that no talks were scheduled.
Despite a 60-day timeline to implement a 14-point memorandum of understanding for lasting peace and nuclear talks, progress has stalled as Washington and Tehran trade blame for ceasefire violations.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.2%, dragged down by a 0.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were down 1%, or 75 cents, at $72.4 a barrel, as of 0653 GMT. These levels are around $20, or 22%, lower than last month's closing.
Dubai's main share index was down 0.1%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 0.7%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%.
The Qatari index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.5% rise in Qatar Gas Transport.
Middle Eastern producers are continuing to load oil and liquefied natural gas even after new ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran in recent days, according to shipping data.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)