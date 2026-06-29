Most Gulf markets ended lower on Monday, as reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran ​in recent days kept investors ⁠on edge despite an agreement between the two countries to stop further attacks. A renewed push ‌for diplomacy in the Middle East would come after several days of retaliatory strikes, triggered by an Iranian projectile that hit ​a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Both sides have since accused each other of violating an interim ​ceasefire.

Uncertainty over ​the peace deal's durability pushed oil prices higher, although crude has since surrendered nearly all of its war-related gains as markets rapidly reassessed the likelihood of easing supply pressures.

The 14-point interim ⁠peace agreement, reached on June 17, was intended to stop the fighting that began after U.S. and Israeli action on February 28, reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and allow negotiations to continue on issues including Iran's nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 1.1%, with most of its constituents posting losses. The country's biggest ​lender Saudi National Bank ‌fell 2.2% after ⁠its intention to redeem ⁠its $1.25 billion additional tier 1 sukuk. Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 1.8% a day after it snapped ​an eight-session losing streak.

Meanwhile, Aramco resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at ‌its Ras Tanura terminal, west of the Strait of Hormuz, after ⁠they were halted for nearly four months, as oil producers ramped up output and exports ahead of an interim deal.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 1.1% and budget airline Air Arabia down 1.1%. In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a 1.7% decline in the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

"While regional uncertainty could continue to weigh on trading activity in the near term, the UAE's resilient economic fundamentals and strong corporate earnings could help limit downside risks and support a rebound once geopolitical concerns begin ‌to subside," said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.

The Qatari ⁠index fell 0.4%, with energy and real estate stocks leading the losses. ​Qatar Gas Transport fell 2.3% and Industries Qatar slipped 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was down 1%, weighed down by a 2.3% loss in Commercial International Bank and a 2.9% fall in Eastern Company.

Saudi Arabia fell 1.1% to ​10,792

Abu Dhabi down ‌0.4% to 9,839

Dubai lost 0.4% to 5,993

Qatar dropped 0.4% to 10,252

Egypt eased 1% to 49,826

Bahrain down ⁠0.1% to 2,040

Oman gained 0.9% to 7,467

Kuwait added 0.2% ​to 9,129

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean and Sharon Singleton)