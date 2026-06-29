Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday's trading session in negative territory, extending its losses for a fifth consecutive session, with the benchmark EGX30 index falling 2.14%, closing at 50,344.37 points.

The EGX Shariah Index declined 2.48% to 5,571.32 points. The EGX35-LV index also retreated 2.94% to 5,787.38 points.

The broader market also closed lower, with the EGX70 EWI index falling 2.85% to 15,069.87 points and the EGX100 EWI index shedding 2.74% to end at 20,615.24 points.

Total turnover reached EGP 7.513 billion after the trading of 2.124 billion shares through 202,340 transactions. Meanwhile, the market capitalization stood at EGP 3.608 trillion.

Individual investors accounted for 83.67% of total trading activity, while institutions represented 16.32%.

Egyptian investors made up 94.17% of total trading, followed by Arab investors at 3.33% and foreign investors at 2.5%.

Arab and foreign investors recorded net selling of EGP 51.888 million and EGP 82.849 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 134.737 million.