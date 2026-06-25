Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has received a request to list the shares of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi) on its main market.

Therefore, the company’s listing documents are currently being reviewed before being presented to the EGX's listing committee.

Enppi seeks to list $357.084 million in issued capital, nearly 2.856 billion shares, at a par value of $0.125 per share.

The listing request announcement shall be published for a period of five working days from its date.

In 2025, Enppi recorded contracts worth approximately $1.34 billion, with 97% attributed to international projects, reflecting the company’s expanding global presence and diversified revenue streams.