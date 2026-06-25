Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Wednesday’s trading session with a collective fall, as the EGX30 index declined by 0.11% to 51,710.9 points.

Likewise, the Shariah index went down by 0.07% to 5,779.02 points, and the EGX35-LV fell by 0.04% to 6,008.38 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading lower by 0.19% at 15,566.28 points and by 0.03% at 21,317.59 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 7.663 billion through the exchange of 1.729 billion shares over 159,780 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.717 trillion.

Retail investors took over 78.34% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 21.65%.

Egyptians dominated the trading with 90.52%, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 6.96% and 2.52%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 237.796 million and EGP 670,592, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign were sellers with EGP 238.467 million.