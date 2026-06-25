Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved extending the deadline for insurance companies and pools to submit their periodic financial statements for the period ending March 31st, 2026, until June 30th, 2026, as per a statement.

Under the decision, insurance companies and insurance pools will be allowed additional time to submit their financial statements, accompanying disclosures, and auditors' reports, with June 30th set as the final submission date.

The decision aims to facilitate procedures for companies operating in the insurance sector and provide them with sufficient time to prepare their financial statements and complete the required disclosures and auditors' reports in accordance with the Unified Insurance Law No. 155 of 2024 and related regulatory decisions.