Arab Finance: Arab African Investment Management announced that the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the prospectus for the third and fourth issuances of its cumulative-return equity fund, Kenz Multi-Issues.

The approval covers the third issuance, Kenz EGX70 EWI, and the fourth issuance, Kenz EGX35 LV, under the Kenz Multi-Issues equity fund. The fund was licensed by the FRA under license No. 957.

Each issuance has a target size of EGP 50 million, divided into 500,000 policies with a nominal value of EGP 100 per policy.

The institutional subscriber has committed to subscribing to 100,000 policies in each issuance, representing a total investment of EGP 10 million per issuance. This contribution accounts for 20% of the targeted size of each issuance.

The remaining 80% of each issuance will be offered through a public subscription.

The subscription period will run for up to two months, beginning on June 14th, 2026, and ending on August 12th, 2026.