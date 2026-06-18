Muscat- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued Royal Decree No. 65/2026 amending certain provisions of the Unified System for Insurance Protection Extension to GCC citizens working in member states other than their home countries.

According to the decree, the amendments attached to the Royal Decree shall form part of the unified insurance protection system that provides social insurance coverage for GCC nationals employed outside their home countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Article 2 of the decree stipulates the cancellation of all provisions that contradict the attached amendments or are inconsistent with their provisions.

Article 3 states that the decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force on the day following its publication.

The Unified System for Insurance Protection Extension aims to ensure that GCC citizens working in member states other than their own continue to benefit from social insurance coverage and related protections in accordance with the framework agreed upon by GCC countries.