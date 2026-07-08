Arab Finance: Egypt's net international reserves (NIR) increased to $55.072 billion at the end of June 2026, up 3.65% from $53.134 billion at the end of May, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The international reserves are external assets that include foreign-currency holdings and gold reserves, which are mostly sourced from remittances from Egyptians working abroad, Egyptian exports, and proceeds from the Suez Canal, among other sources.

They are fully controlled by the CBE to be used as a cushion for external shocks.