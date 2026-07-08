Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called for nationwide crisis and disaster simulation exercises to be conducted at least once or twice a year, saying regular preparedness and greater public awareness are essential to strengthening the country’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a demonstration of the state’s crisis and disaster response capabilities at the Strategic Command Headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Defence Minister Ashraf Salem Zaher, Chief of Staff Ahmed Khalifa, the speakers of parliament and the senate, cabinet ministers, and senior state officials.

The demonstration showcased equipment and capabilities designed to respond to a wide range of emergencies, including terrorist incidents, disease outbreaks, natural and industrial disasters, as well as search-and-rescue and medical evacuation operations.

Addressing attendees, Al-Sisi said the capabilities on display represented only a fraction of the resources available to the state for managing crises. He explained that the Strategic Command Headquarters had been established to coordinate the efforts of government institutions and governorates during emergencies, noting that similar structures are employed in many countries to strengthen national resilience.

The president said Egypt already possessed substantial civil protection capabilities but that there had been a need to integrate them within a unified command structure capable of delivering a more effective and coordinated response during crises.

Al-Sisi stressed that effective crisis management depends not only on advanced equipment but also on continuous training, maintaining operational readiness, and conducting regular simulation exercises to ensure emergency responses are coordinated and efficient rather than improvised.

He also called for greater public awareness of emergency preparedness through schools, universities, mosques, churches, and the media, saying citizens should be better informed about how to respond during emergencies and about the measures the state is taking to safeguard them.

The president further urged government institutions to enhance their capacity to anticipate and assess potential risks before they escalate into crises, describing preventive planning as a cornerstone of national preparedness.

As part of the event, Al-Sisi toured the State Defence Coordination Centre, watched a documentary highlighting its role, and observed a simulation exercise of a hypothetical national emergency led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with the participation of several cabinet ministers.

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