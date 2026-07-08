Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in the prices of poultry, meat, and dairy products on Tuesday, July 7th.

The price of white poultry hit nearly EGP 75.8 per kilogram, a daily fall of 1.9%.

On the other hand, the price of packaged milk increased by 0.2% to EGP 46.2 per liter, while a carton of white eggs rose by 5.5% to EGP 100.

A kilogram of meat also decreased by 1.9% to EGP 443.8, while a kilogram of tilapia fish retreated by 7.1% to EGP 87.8.