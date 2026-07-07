Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables on Monday, July 6th.

The price of packaged rice reached EGP 34.6 per kilogram, with a daily increase of 1.4%.

Packaged flour also climbed by 2.5% to EGP 26.4 per kilogram.

The price of packaged sugar increased by 7.7% to EGP 35.5 per kilogram, while sunflower oil edged up by 0.3% to EGP 102.6 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes fell by 6.1% to EGP 21.2 per kilogram, whereas potatoes also decreased by 0.6%, reaching EGP 17.2 per kilogram.