Arab Finance: B Investments Holding’s board approved exiting from the Infinity Solar power projects (Infinity Solar 1, 2, and 3) for a total consideration of $8.25 million, according to a statement.

The board further authorized the Chairman to take all necessary steps and legal procedures required to execute the transaction

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of B Investments Holding hiked by 296.06% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 304.231 million from EGP 76.814 million.