Muscat: Inspire Oman, new initiative aimed at boosting Sultanate's investment clime and Oman’s tourism potential, was launched at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Tuesday.

The initiative, launched by Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the OCCI, Saud bin Ahmed al Nahari, Member of the Board of Directors of OCCI; Abdul Latif Moideen Kunji, Member of the Board of Directors of OCCI and Chairman of the Foreign Investment Committee, with rrepresentatives of Mefriend; and business owners and entrepreneurs in attendance, is designed to celebrate Oman’s business success stories, inspire future generations, and strengthen the Sultanate’s investment profile on the global stage in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Speaking to the Observer, Abdulla Rowas said that the initiative will feature a legacy publication called 'Inspire Oman', Global Digital Impression Campaign and an international investors summit in a scheduled manner.

"This multi-layered initiative stems from a firm belief that Omani success stories represent one of the most important strengths of the national economy, and that investing in showcasing these models contributes to enhancing Oman’s economic standing and reinforcing investors’ confidence in the Omani business environment," Rowas said.

He further elucidated that the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes that every successful project, every entrepreneur, every investor, and every institution that has contributed to building this nation is part of a success story worthy of being told, documented, and shared with the world as a message affirming that the Sultanate of Oman is an attractive destination for business, a trusted investment partner, and an economy with the capabilities to achieve further growth and prosperity.

The initiative also seeks to attract investments to the Sultanate of Oman by promoting investment opportunities, thereby contributing to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

"Inspire Oman initiative seeks to present a comprehensive picture of the investment environment in the Sultanate of Oman by showcasing economic achievements, highlighting inspiring experiences of entrepreneurs, investors, and national companies, and introducing promising investment opportunities across various economic sectors," said Abdul Latif Moideen Kunji, Member of the Board of Directors of OCCI and Chairman of the Foreign Investment Committee.

He affirmed that the initiative is based on the belief in the importance of building an inspiring national narrative that reflects Oman’s development and renaissance journey, which has contributed to strengthening investor confidence and improving the business environment.

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