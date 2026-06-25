MUSCAT - As the Muttrah Teleferik cable car project prepares for its trial run in December, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has announced a range of investment opportunities specifically for SMEs, enhancing their contribution to one of the most prominent new tourism projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

SMEDA announced several investment opportunities related to the project, targeting companies with licensed activities in the specified sectors and offering innovative, value-added ideas that contribute to improving the visitor experience and enhancing the project’s economic viability.

The incentives offered to investors include support in designing the visual identity for projects, marketing and promotion through the Muttrah Cable Car project’s media and marketing channels, the possibility of partial investment in selected projects, and specialised consulting and guidance sessions in the areas of operation, marketing, and business development.

SMEDA also provides funding of up to RO 500,000, subject to the terms and conditions of the Riyada programme. The investment opportunities include a mountain bike project, a mountain toboggan run, digital advertising screens, a giant swing set, an indoor children’s play area, outdoor kiosks and restaurants, a specialised flower shop, and a shop for manufacturing and selling Omani sweets.

According to the Authority, the mountain bike project involves operating off-road bikes on a mountain trail ranging from 500 to 700 metres in length at the Summit Station. Likewise, the mountain toboggan run project involves operating single or double toboggan rides on a safe, metal track approximately 867 metres long, traversing the mountain slopes. Additional investment opportunities include a giant swing attraction, the installation of digital LED advertising screens at the cable car stations to enhance visitor engagement and generate revenue, and the development of an indoor, climate-controlled family entertainment zone featuring educational children’s activities and leisure facilities.

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